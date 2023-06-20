Quent Capital LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

