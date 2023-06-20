Quent Capital LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

