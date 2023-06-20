Quent Capital LLC Purchases 256 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in IAC by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

