Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,901,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.73. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

