Quent Capital LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.