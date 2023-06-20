Quent Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

