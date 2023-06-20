Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 125,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

