Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG):

6/12/2023 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/9/2023 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2023 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $71.00.

6/9/2023 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00.

6/9/2023 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $68.00.

5/18/2023 – Signet Jewelers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,400. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

