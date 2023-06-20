Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

