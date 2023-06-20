Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

