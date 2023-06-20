Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

