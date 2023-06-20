Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day moving average is $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $437.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

