Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

