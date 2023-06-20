Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,830 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

