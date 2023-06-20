Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

