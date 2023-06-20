Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 915 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

