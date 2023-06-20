Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,160 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.