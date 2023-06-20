SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $139.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.