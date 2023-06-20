Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases By 6.9%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

