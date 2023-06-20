Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Decreases By 6.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 807,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

