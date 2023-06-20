Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Drops By 6.0%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRAF opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 20.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

