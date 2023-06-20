Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Decreases By 6.0%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 831,088 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 780,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.