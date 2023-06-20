Short Interest in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Drops By 6.1%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BODY opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Beachbody will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BODY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beachbody by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beachbody by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Beachbody by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beachbody by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Beachbody by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

