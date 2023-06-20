Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

