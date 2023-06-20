Single Point Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

