Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

