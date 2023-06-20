Single Point Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

