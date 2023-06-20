Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SKX opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.