Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 321.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

