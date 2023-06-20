Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

