SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

