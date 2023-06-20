T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

