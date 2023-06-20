TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.