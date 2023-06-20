Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $954,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.9 %

United States Steel stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

