Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

