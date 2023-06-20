Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

