The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,967 shares of company stock valued at $30,260,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $202.45 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

