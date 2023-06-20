The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,967 shares of company stock worth $30,260,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.07. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $202.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.