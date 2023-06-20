The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

