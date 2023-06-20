The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.