The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $132,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
