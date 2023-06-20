Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
