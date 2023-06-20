TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $275.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

