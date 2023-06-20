Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

