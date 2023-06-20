Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

