Tradewinds LLC. Takes $3.75 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.