Tradewinds LLC. Takes $3.98 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPM stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.