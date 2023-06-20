Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.