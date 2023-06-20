Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

