Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $32.49 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.